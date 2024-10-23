Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 683,040 people (+1,460 per day), 9,088 tanks, 19,674 artillery systems, 18,229 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 683,040 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 683040 (+1460) people,

tanks - 9088 (+9) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 18229 (+30) units,

artillery systems - 19674 (+51) units,

MLRS - 1234 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 981 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 17489 (+85),

cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 27217 (+106) units,

special equipment - 3509 (+10)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.