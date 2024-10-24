Explosions rang out in occupied Crimea at night: air defense system operating in Sevastopol

On the night of October 24, explosions occurred in the districts of Sevastopol, Balaklava and Belbek in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Telegram channels

The first explosions on the occupied peninsula rang out at about 01:20 a.m. Later, representatives of the occupation authorities announced the operation of air defense, claiming that it was a response to a missile attack.

According to the so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the air defense system in the city was successful, and the military destroyed one missile at a considerable distance from the shore over the sea. He also noted that civilian objects in Sevastopol were not damaged.

Crimean residents reported on social media that loud explosions were heard not only in Sevastopol, but also in Balaklava, near the Belbek airfield, and in the Baydar Valley, 40 kilometers southeast of Sevastopol.

According to "Krymskiy Veter", despite the occupation administration's claims that one missile was shot down, there were at least five explosions: two between Balaklava and Sevastopol, and three near the Belbek airfield.

In addition, four more explosions occurred in the Baydar Valley around 01:10 a.m., the first of which was quite powerful.

