ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9750 visitors online
News
2 554 0

Occupants report drone attack on Sevastopol, traffic on Crimean bridge is blocked

севастополь

On the night of 29 August, the occupied Sevastopol announced the operation of air defence due to a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The so-called "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhayev said that air defence allegedly shot down two UAVs over the sea. According to Razvozhayev, no civilian objects in the city were damaged.

Развожаєв про збиті безпілотники

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, during the attack, the occupiers blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.

See more: Occupiers install Pantsir-S1 air defense system on Kerch bridge. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1596) Crimea (2192) city Sevastopol (131)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 