Occupants report drone attack on Sevastopol, traffic on Crimean bridge is blocked

On the night of 29 August, the occupied Sevastopol announced the operation of air defence due to a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The so-called "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhayev said that air defence allegedly shot down two UAVs over the sea. According to Razvozhayev, no civilian objects in the city were damaged.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, during the attack, the occupiers blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.

See more: Occupiers install Pantsir-S1 air defense system on Kerch bridge. VIDEO&PHOTOS