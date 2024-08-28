Occupiers install Pantsir-S1 air defense system on Kerch bridge. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian invaders deployed a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" on the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Krymskiy Viter Telegram channel.

"Right on the Kerch bridge, Russia has marked a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system," the statement said.

It is noted that it is visible on satellite images for at least a month.

Watch more: Ukrainian Navy destroyed one of occupiers’ gas towers in Black Sea. VIDEO