Occupiers install Pantsir-S1 air defense system on Kerch bridge. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The Russian invaders deployed a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" on the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Krymskiy Viter Telegram channel.
"Right on the Kerch bridge, Russia has marked a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system," the statement said.
It is noted that it is visible on satellite images for at least a month.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password