Occupiers install Pantsir-S1 air defense system on Kerch bridge. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian invaders deployed a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" on the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Krymskiy Viter Telegram channel.

"Right on the Kerch bridge, Russia has marked a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system," the statement said.

It is noted that it is visible on satellite images for at least a month.

Author: 

Crimea (2197) Anti-aircraft warfare (1484) Kerch Strait bridge (118)
