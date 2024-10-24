Yanukovych’s son granted Russian citizenship - Russian media

Oleksandr Yanukovych, the son of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, has been granted Russian citizenship.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported this with reference to relevant documents.

It is noted that Yanukovych's son is engaged in business in Russia - 10 years ago he registered a company in St. Petersburg.

The main activity of the company is the management of financial and industrial groups.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union Court of Justice satisfied the claim of fugitive former President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr and lifted the sanctions imposed on them by the EU Council on March 4, 2021.

