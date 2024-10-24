ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 684,280 people (+1,240 per day), 9,090 tanks, 19,719 artillery systems, 18,254 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 684,280 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to October 24, 2024, are approximately:

  • personnel - about 684,280 (+1,240) people,
  • tanks ‒ 9090 (+2) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 18,254 (+25) units,
  • artillery systems – 19719 (+45) units,
  • MLRS – 1236 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 981 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 369(+0) units,
  • helicopters – 329 (+0) units,
  • UAV of the operational-tactical level - 17597 (+108),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2625 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 27,286 (+69) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3513 (+4)

