125 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Pokrovsk direction - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 125. The occupiers are particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The enemy does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Basivka, Liskivshchyna, Pokrovka, Ulanove, Boiaro-Lezhachi and Bobylivka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft attacked the area of Bobylivka.

The enemy also carried out 18 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 24 GABs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops are repelling Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

Two invaders' assault attacks were repelled by our troops near Holubivka in the Kupiansk direction. A battle is taking place in the area of Vyshneve.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Terny and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 19 firefights in this area, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka, three combat engagements have taken place so far.

Fighting continues in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Novoiehorivka came under an air strike.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops, fighting continues in the area of Toretsk. Enemy aircraft attacked Toretsk, Druzhba, Troitske and Katerynivka, dropping five GABs.

The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Selydove, Krasnyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka and Myroliubivka. So far, the enemy has made 35 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, five firefights continue in the areas of Hostre, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka. Twenty enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Vremivka direction, ten enemy assaults were repelled in the areas of Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka, and seven enemy attacks are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka, having dropped 13 UAVs today.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers tried once to force our units out of their positions, but were fiercely repulsed.