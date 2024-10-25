Since beginning of year, seven men have been convicted of mobilization evasion in Kyiv - police

Kyiv courts handed down seven verdicts against men who evaded military service. In particular, two of them were sent to prison.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, a resident of the Solomianskyi district was sentenced to 4 years in prison, and a resident of Obolon was sentenced to five years behind bars.

In total, 7 men were punished, and 19 more are awaiting a court decision.

The police said that since the beginning of the year, investigators have completed pre-trial investigations and sent indictments to court in 26 criminal proceedings investigating draft evasion and military registration. A total of 51 people were served with a notice of suspicion.

For the most part, investigations in such criminal proceedings are initiated upon reports from the Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support, the police added.

"The current legislation provides for liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to five years for evading military service during mobilization and registration. In addition, the offender is not removed from the military register and is subject to further conscription," law enforcement officers reminded.

