Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 687,600 people (+1,690 per day), 9,109 tanks, 19,782 artillery systems, 18,332 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 687,600 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 687,600 (+1,690) people,

tanks - 9109 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 18332 (+45) units,

artillery systems - 19782 (+29) units,

MLRS - 1240 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 984 (+2) units,

aircraft - 369(+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 17726 (+56),

cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 27460 (+95) units,

special equipment - 3541 (+6)

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.