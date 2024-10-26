Enemy advanced in Selydove, Katerynivka, Vyshneve, near Shakhtarske, Novodmytrivka, and Bohoiavlenka - DeepState

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The map has been updated! The enemy has advanced in Selydove (administrative centre of Selydove city community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Katerynivka (village of Maryinka city community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Vyshneve (village in Selydove city community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), near Shakhtarske (village of Velykonovosilkivska settlement community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Novodmytrivka (village of Kurakhivka city community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Bohoyavlenka (village of Vuhledar city community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

