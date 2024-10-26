ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10601 visitors online
News War
10 736 54

Enemy advanced in Selydove, Katerynivka, Vyshneve, near Shakhtarske, Novodmytrivka, and Bohoiavlenka - DeepState

Новодмитрівка карта

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The map has been updated! The enemy has advanced in Selydove (administrative centre of Selydove city community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Katerynivka (village of Maryinka city community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Vyshneve (village in Selydove city community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), near Shakhtarske (village of Velykonovosilkivska settlement community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Novodmytrivka (village of Kurakhivka city community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Bohoyavlenka (village of Vuhledar city community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read: Enemy concentrates efforts near Lysivka, Selydove and Mirolyubivka, over 20 attacks near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka - General Staff

Шахтарське карта
Shakhtarske

Новодмитрівка карта
Novodmitrivka

Богоявленка карта
Epiphany

Селидове карта
Selidovo

Катеринівка карта
Katerynivka

Вишневе карта
Cherry

Author: 

Donetska region (3938) military actions (2460)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 