Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: man was killed and car of police officers who responded to call was destroyed (updated). PHOTOS

Today, on October 27, 2024, in the afternoon, the enemy attacked the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region three times with FPV drones.

This was announced on Telegram channel of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one of the UAVs hit a 43-year-old man riding a moped. Unfortunately, he died on the spot from his injuries.

"With two other FPV drones, the Russians fired at the police officers who arrived at the scene. The hits caused a fire that completely destroyed the police car. Law enforcement officers were not injured," the statement said.

Updated information

As the National Police later reported, on the afternoon of October 27, the enemy struck with FPV drones in the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv district. The insidious attack killed a 43-year-old local resident who was riding a moped in the village.

The enemy struck again with FPV drones at a police vehicle that had arrived at the scene to document the consequences of a previous enemy attack. The hits caused a fire that completely destroyed the car. The police officers were not injured.

Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the sites of the hits, police are collecting evidence of Russian war crimes.