Four young people injured by explosive device in Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv region, three boys and a minor girl were injured by an explosive device while riding a moped on a field road.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

"The accident occurred in a field between the villages of the Sukhoielanets territorial community. Three boys and a minor girl were riding a moped on a field road. When they stopped, they heard an explosion near them - all of them had shrapnel wounds. The victims were hospitalized," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, experts have determined that the detonated object was the remains of an enemy UAV.

"Dear citizens! Every day we remind you of the potential mine danger! Be careful and remember the basic rules if you see a suspicious object: Stop! Don't touch it! Call 101!" the rescuers urged.