Sweden allocates new humanitarian aid package to Ukraine worth more than $10 million

On the eve of the winter period, the Swedish government has decided to provide a new package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 110 million kronor (about $10.3 million).

This is stated on the website of the Swedish government, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has targeted civilian infrastructure and deprived Ukraine of a significant part of its heat and electricity supply. Of course, the colder it is, the more serious the consequences. That's why a large part of the population has difficulties heating their homes and cooking. That is why the government has decided to allocate 110 million kronor to a number of humanitarian organizations in Ukraine," said Benjamin Dus, Minister for Foreign Development and Trade of Sweden.

It is noted that the humanitarian aid package is distributed among four organizations. The Ukrainian Red Cross will receive 50 million kronor ($4.7 million), UNDP - 30 million kronor ($2.8 million), UNHCR - 20 million kronor ($1.8 million), and the United Nations Population Fund - 10 million kronor (over $941 thousand).

The funds allocated by the Swedish government will be used to provide access to heat and electricity, distribution of food, hygiene products, medicines and water.

In addition, part of the funds will be used for demining the Ukrainian territory.

"The fact that Russia has mined large areas of Ukraine is a major problem and a threat to the safety and lives of people," the Swedish government said in a statement.