Soldiers of 128th SMAB repel enemy assault near Shakhtarske. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 128th SMAB repelled a powerful enemy assault near Shakhtarske in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle with the occupiers was posted on social media.

"Repulsion of a major enemy assault in the Shakhtarsk area by the 128th SMAB. This short video shows an ambush on a tank with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenades), classic FPV drones and even the destruction of an enemy APC by our tank at close range," the commentary to the video reads.

