ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4518 visitors online
News War
7 330 6

Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy group on motorcycles in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade destroyed an enemy group on motorcycles in the Bakhmut sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

Watch more: Kamikaze drones in Donetsk region destroy Russian Tor-M2 SAMS worth $25 million. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10041) liquidation (2760) 5 SAB (120)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 