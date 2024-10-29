Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy group on motorcycles in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade destroyed an enemy group on motorcycles in the Bakhmut sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.
