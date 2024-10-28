Kamikaze drones in Donetsk region destroy Russian Tor-M2 SAMS worth $25 million. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems have destroyed a $25 million Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system (SAMS) in the Donetsk region with two Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack on the surface-to-air missile system was posted on social media.

