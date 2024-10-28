ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3702 visitors online
News Video War
4 684 7

Kamikaze drones in Donetsk region destroy Russian Tor-M2 SAMS worth $25 million. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems have destroyed a $25 million Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system (SAMS) in the Donetsk region with two Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack on the surface-to-air missile system was posted on social media.

See more: Emergency and rescue operations at site of Russian aerial bomb in Kharkiv are completed. PHOTOS

Author: 

elimination (5837) Donetsk region (4530) anti-aircraft missile systems (177)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 