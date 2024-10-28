ENG
News
Emergency and rescue operations at site of Russian aerial bomb hit in Kharkiv are completed. PHOTOS

On 28 October, at 5:30 p.m., rescuers completed rescue operations in a 9-storey residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, which was hit by a Russian aerial bomb at night.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the rescuers were dismantling the rubble and dismantling the emergency structures on the 8th, 9th and technical floors.

Heavy engineering equipment and a group of rescuers were used to eliminate the consequences of the bombing.

Наслідки авіаудару по 9-поверхівці в Харкові 28 жовтня
24 rescuers and 6 units of emergency rescue and heavy engineering equipment from the Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk garrisons, as well as the 2nd Special Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were involved in the work.

On the night of 28 October, Russian invaders launched an air strike on Kharkiv. The air strike partially destroyed apartments on the top floor of a nine-storey residential building. Windows were also smashed in the building. It was reported that 7 people were injured, including one child.

Kharkiv
