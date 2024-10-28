Russian night strikes in Kharkiv: two people are in hospital

Two people are currently hospitalized in moderate condition due to the evening and night air strikes on Kharkiv.

This was reported to journalists by the spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Olena Shapoval, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Two people are in the surgery department. The condition of a 76-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man is moderate," Shapoval said.

As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told on TV, five apartments in the 9-storey building were completely destroyed, and it was a miracle that no one was killed.

"Utilities and the State Emergency Service are now working to clear the rubble where it was hit. We are working to restore the provision of utilities, because many people live in this house (there are 12 entrances in the damaged building - ed.)," Terekhov said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers attacked Chuhuiv at night, four children were injured. It was also noted that the enemy attacked Kharkiv, seven people were injured, including a child.