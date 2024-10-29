Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s invitation to NATO should be transparent

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's invitation to NATO will help achieve a lasting peace, but it must be transparent.

The head of state said this at the 76th session of the Northern Council in Reykjavik, Censor.NET reports.

"We must end this war and bring a truly lasting peace to these lands. And such invitations allow Ukraine to achieve this. But it must be transparent, like the water we saw in your fjord yesterday," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for unity.

"This is the key to peace. That is why Ukraine is trying to be part of such unity. Our country, our people are absolutely worthy of being part of NATO," the head of state added.

