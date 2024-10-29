12,000 people, including 57 children, still remain in Pokrovsk - RMA

There are still 12,000 people in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, while 30,000 residents have already evacuated.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past two weeks, the occupier has increased the number of attacks, if two weeks ago it was 2.5-2.4 thousand times, now it is more than 3 thousand almost every day. I emphasize once again that it is very dangerous to stay in the region, so people should leave, take care of themselves and their loved ones," the head of the region said.

According to Filashkin, 111 children remain in the Pokrovsk community.

"57 children in Pokrovsk and 12 thousand people in Pokrovsk. More than 30 thousand have left. It is very good that people are leaving because the city of Pokrovsk is shelled every day with guided aerial bombs, FPV drones - almost every day, it is very dangerous to stay in the city," he added.

