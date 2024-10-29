Ruscists are three kilometers from Kupiansk, city is being destroyed by KABs - CMA

Russian troops are actually 3 kilometers away from Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Some institutions are still operating on the right bank of the city, but it is impossible to predict what the situation will be like in a week.

The head of Kupiansk CMA Andrii Besedin said this on TV.

"The enemy is actually at a distance of 2.5-3 kilometers from the city of Kupiansk. Constant shelling, constant destruction of critical civilian infrastructure. Even if we are talking about the right bank, the enemy is constantly striking, including with guided aerial bombs of one and a half tons. This is a fierce destructive force," he said.

According to him, some institutions are still operating on the right bank, and utilities are being provided to residents, but it is impossible to predict what the situation will be like in a week.

Besedin noted that there are currently problems with water supply due to damage to the water supply system.

At the same time, the mandatory evacuation of the population continues. More than 2,500 people are currently living on the right bank of the Oskil River in Kupiansk.

More than 1400 people remain on the left bank (part of Kupiansk, the villages of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kivsharivka, which are part of the Kupiansk community - ed.

Besedin added that a support center for evacuated residents of Kupiansk is being set up in Kharkiv and will open soon.

Earlier, Syniehubov said that despite the tense situation, the pace of evacuation from the left bank of the Oskil River in Kupiansk district is slowing down, and two families with children are in hiding.