Drone operators of 5th SAB repelling assault of occupiers near village of Krasnyi Yar, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade repelled an attack by the occupiers near the village of Krasnyi Yar in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the attacking mood of about a dozen occupiers was calmed down by drone operators with the help of accurate drops.

