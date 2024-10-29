Close combat between Ukrainian soldier and three occupiers: "Soldier throws another grenade. Vanky run away. Position is held". VIDEO

A soldier from the 425th separate assault battalion "SKALA" single-handedly fought three occupiers and defended his position.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of a Ukrainian soldier's combat work was posted on social media.

"A wonderful example of courage and bravery performed by a soldier of the 425th separate assault battalion "SKALA", who for unknown reasons was left alone at the position at some point, but managed to repel an attack by three Russian occupiers in close combat using grenades. A true titan with nerves of steel! Pokrovsk direction of the front, Donetsk region," the author of the publication notes.

