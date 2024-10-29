Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will join Russia, Syria and Belarus at the Eurasian Security Summit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

The publication writes that Szijjarto will join other participants on October 31, including his Russian and Syrian "colleagues" Sergei Lavrov and Bassam Sabbah.

Politico argues that this meeting in Belarus should be seen as a rival event to the Munich Security Conference.

A spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the event "will be used as an opportunity to discuss and outline the promising contours of future Eurasian security, the future security of our region."

It is worth noting that Siyarto regularly visits Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Minsk.