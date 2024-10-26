Up to 10 "Shaheds" flew into Belarus at night, aviation did not take off - "Belaruski Hayun"

On the night of October 26, up to 10 Russian Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones, which Russia launched to fire on Ukraine, flew into Belarus.

This is reported by the monitoring public "Belaruski Gayun", Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the drones passed through the Slavutych-Prypiat "corridor" and flew in the direction of Bragin and Pinsk/Stolin in the southwest of the country.

The first arrival was at 02:51 from Slavutych in the direction of Chornobyl, followed by arrivals at 04:34, 04:43, 05:19, 06:02, and 06:05.

There were 3 more "shaheds" moving in the direction of Belarus, but their visit has not been confirmed.

One of the Russian strike UAVs that flew into the territory of Belarus was lost in the area.

Throughout the night, Belarus did not raise its aviation, despite the fact that Shaheds flew into the country.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Air Defense Forces shot down 44 of the 98 Shaheds, and more than 40 were lost locally.