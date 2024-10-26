Ukrainian Air Force: 44 out of 98 Shaheds destroyed, more than 40 lost locally

On the night of October 26, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types, Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of an unspecified type.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How many drones did the enemy launch?

As noted, starting from 19.00 on October 25, the Air Force radio engineering troops detected and escorted 98 enemy air attack vehicles:

3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from the territory of Crimea)

2 X-59 guided missiles (from the airspace in Bryansk region - Russian Federation);

2 missiles of unspecified type (from Belgorod region - Russian Federation);

91 enemy UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel - Russian Federation).

According to the Air Force, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The enemy hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Sumy and Dnipro with missiles. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," the statement said.

How many drones did our air defense shoot down?

As for strike UAVs, as of 12.00 p.m., 44 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kursk regions.

One UAV left the airspace in the direction of Belarus. 44 Russian drones have been locally lost, and 1 more enemy UAV is in Ukrainian airspace.

"Combat work continues! Information is being updated," the Air Force added.

As reported, at night, the Russians launched a missile strike on Dnipro: three people were killed, 14 injured, including four children. Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the missile strike on Dnipro.

As reported the day before, Russian troops launched Shahed-type strike UAVs at Kyiv, and an air alert was declared in the city and region.

Censor.NET also noted that an enemy "Shahed" hit a residential building in Kyiv, killing a child and injuring five others. It was also noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and air defense forces were working.