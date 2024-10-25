Enemy "shahed" hits residential building in Kyiv, two people are injured (updated)

On the evening of 25 October, an explosion occurred in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. The enemy UAV hit a residential building.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET reports.

"There was an explosion in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. Preliminary, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Emergency services are on their way. More details later," the mayor wrote.

Later, Klytschko said that the upper floors of a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district, where an enemy drone had hit, were on fire. Emergency services are at the scene.

Later, Klytschko said that a house in the Solomiansky district, which was hit by an enemy UAV, was on fire. Apartments on the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors were damaged.

Update as of 9:50 p.m.

The KCIA reported that an apartment building in Solomianskyi district, which was hit by an enemy "shahed", is being evacuated. Information about the victims is being clarified.

"In addition, there is information about the fall of debris in the open area in Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary, there were no casualties. The information is being clarified," the KCIA said.

Updated as of 10:40 p.m.

Kyiv Mayor Klytschko reported two injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack.

"Currently, there are two injured in a house in Solomianskyi district. Both were treated by medics on the spot. Ambulance crews are on duty near the house," Klytschko wrote.

As a reminder, in the evening of October 25, the Russian invaders launched Shahed attack drones against Ukraine. An air raid alert was declared, in particular, in the Kyiv region and in Kyiv itself.

Read more: 36 "Shaheds" out of 63 were shot down by air defense forces, 16 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS