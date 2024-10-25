Ukraine is being attacked by Russian "Shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Friday, October 25, Russian invaders launched Shahed attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The threat of using attack UAVs in Sumy region," the Air Force reported at 7:12 pm.

"Shaheds from Sumy region to Chernihiv region," the Air Force reported at 7:51 p.m.

Updated information on the movement of enemy UAVs

"'Shaheds' from Chernihiv region are heading west," the Air Force reported at 8:43 p.m.

"Shaheds" in the Kyiv region are heading for Kyiv.

Several groups of "Shaheds" in Chernihiv region - heading west," the Air Force reported at 8:59 p.m.

As of 9:10 p.m., air raid alert was announced in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs.

At 10:10 p.m., the Air Force reported the movement of "Shahed" from the Kyiv region to the Zhytomyr region.

At 10:27 p.m., AF reported a new group of attack UAVs from Kursk region to Sumy region.

At 10:39 p.m., the AF warned of "Shahed" movement in the direction of Zhytomyr.

