Cabinet of Ministers transferred all revenues from "military personal income tax" to military units by end of year

The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred revenues from the so-called "military personal income tax" to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The government made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, October 29, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said on Telegram.

In particular, from October 1 to December 31, 2024, revenues from the payment of 18% military income tax, which is credited to the special fund of the state budget, will be transferred to military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations for logistics.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced amendments to regulate the allocation of 10% of the proceeds from the "military personal income tax" paid in the fourth quarter of last year to military units for logistical support.

The relevant amendments were made to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 69 of January 23, 2024 "Some issues of financing the logistics of military units of the Armed Forces and other military formations".

Read more: Use of withdrawn "military" PIT from local communities is only 45%.

This year's personal income tax revenues from the military (projected at UAH 96.3 billion) are to be transferred from local budgets to a special fund of the state budget to strengthen the country's defense capability. These funds are distributed as follows: