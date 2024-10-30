Poland will fight for Ukraine to be present at all talks on its future - Duda

Poland will fight to ensure that Ukraine is present in negotiations on its future and the end of the war unleashed by Russia.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this during an interview with Trwam TV channel, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There is no way that any agreements on the future of Ukraine can be concluded without Ukraine," the Polish president said.

He reminded that Poland in this matter relies on its own complex historical experience, including those related to the agreements on the end of World War II.

Duda emphasised that it is in Warsaw's interest to have a direct stakeholder at the negotiating table, as Poland once found itself outside the negotiating table when its future was being decided.

If we do not fight for Ukraine to be at the negotiating table today, then perhaps such actions will take place in the future. We must fight at all costs to ensure that this practice never happens again," the Polish leader stated.

He added that negotiations on Ukraine's future without its participation allow us to raise various doubts about the intentions of those organising such a meeting.