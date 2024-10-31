Zelenskyy appoints Bodnar as ambassador to Poland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Vasyl Bodnar as Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey and appointed him as the new ambassador to Poland.

This is stated on the website of the President's Office, Censor.NET reports.

By Decree No. 738/2024 of October 25, Zelenskyy dismissed Bodnar from the post of ambassador to Turkey and appointed him ambassador to Poland on the same day.

What is known about Vasyl Bodnar

Vasyl Bodnar is a Ukrainian diplomat. In 2013-2015, he was a counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey.

And then for two more years he was the Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul.

From 2017 to 2021, he was Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Since 2021, he has served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey.

The previous ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, was transferred to Prague to head the embassy.