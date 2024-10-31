Electronic deferments will be available in Reserve+ program in November. People with disabilities will be first to receive them, - Ministry of Defense

Next month, electronic deferments from mobilization will be available in the Reserve+ app. People with disabilities will receive them first.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, the electronic deferment service has already been implemented and is currently being actively tested.

The opportunity to get a deferment will be available in November in the next update of Reserve+.

Chernohorenko noted that people with disabilities, as well as students and postgraduates, will be the first to receive electronic deferments. Later, the service will be available for parents with many children.

The Ministry of Defense noted that this feature was made possible by the fruitful cooperation of various ministries, including the Ministry of Education and Science.

First of all, deferrals for people with disabilities directly. And we are working to gradually add all other types of deferrals. We are moving to ensure that all categories eligible for deferral can apply for it online," she emphasized.

The deputy minister added that Reserve+ is being developed as a full-fledged alternative to the TCR. Over time, all the services provided by the TCR will be available in this application.

