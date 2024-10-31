In Kurakhove direction, enemy focuses main efforts in Antonivka area - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 79. The enemy is most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

The situation in the north

Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, areas of border settlements came under enemy fire. Among them are Pokrovka, Bachivsk, Shalyhyne, Novenke, Leonivka, Basivka, Pavlivka and Korenok.

Also, there are currently seven known air strikes on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, during which the enemy dropped 13 aircraft bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is currently attacking near Vovchansk. Two enemy attacks have already been repelled near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy started storming the positions of our units near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, Berestove and Vyshneve seven times. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Katerynivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Terny and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Eight clashes ended, four are ongoing. The occupiers were shooting from free-flight aerial rockets at Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to improve their position twice. Ukrainian soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The occupier dropped four bombs in the area of Katerynivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made ten attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsk direction. Fighting continues near Promin, Lysivka and Vyshneve. Myroliubivka and Myrnohrad were hit by GABs.

22 hostile attacks were recorded in the areas of Novoselidivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Ostrovske, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Yelizavetivka in the Kurakhove direction. In the area of Antonivka, the occupiers are making the main efforts - they conducted ten assaults, three of which are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, two firefights are ongoing near Bohoiavlenka and Trudove. Two attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Novodanylivka. The enemy dropped eight guided aerial bombs on Yurkivka, Tavrisk and in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

Two enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the Prydniprovske direction.

The situation in other directions remained unchanged.