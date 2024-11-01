Water leak detected at one of ZNPP reactors - IAEA

A water leak has been detected at one of the reactors of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, and repairs are underway.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official website of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA said that on 29 October it received information about a water leak in the coolant system of one of the reactors at Zaporizhzhia NPP. Experts assessed the situation and began repair work. Radiographic inspection of welds is currently underway.

"The Agency will continue to closely monitor this issue. However, we do not see any immediate nuclear safety concerns," Director General Rafael Grossi said.

The IAEA also added that this block, like five other ZNPP reactors, was in cold shutdown mode, not generating electricity for the grid.

