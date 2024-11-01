Occupiers are attacking defenders’ positions near Kurakhove in Donetsk region with convoys of military vehicles. AFU burn them together with enemy landing forces - press officer 79th SAAB Drymalovskyi

The situation near Kurakhove is very tense, the enemy is trying to probe the Ukrainian defense every day and launching attacks to reach the town even deeper.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Orest Drymalovskyi, a spokesman for the press service of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade, during a telethon.

"Tavriia paratroopers seem to have opened a portal to hell for the occupiers near the village of Kostyantynivka near Kurakhove, and the Russians continue to enter there in whole columns. The day before, our soldiers burned two tanks and three armored combat vehicles along with the paratroopers, and damaged one vehicle," he said.

The military added that such mechanized assaults are not uncommon. Last week alone, the Russians attacked four times using a large number of vehicles.

Watch more: Burning occupier with damaged leg rolls on ground and tries to knock down flames. VIDEO

"On Monday, the Russians got a good kick in the teeth: They lost 12 armored vehicles, including a modernized Terminator armored personnel carrier. Our soldiers were hunting for it for a long time. We managed to hit it, stop it, and then burn it on the battlefield," said Drymalovskyi.