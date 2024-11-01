Ruscists launch rocket attack on Kherson: man wounded
On the afternoon of 1 November, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kherson.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that at the moment there is one victim.
A 64-year-old man who was in the building sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his face.
The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot.
