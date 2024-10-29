Ruscists attacked Kherson: one man killed, 7 wounded (updated)

Today, 29 October 2024, at approximately 08:45 a.m., Russian troops attacked Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 62-year-old man who was in the yard sustained life-incompatible injuries.

Preliminary, there are more victims. The information is being clarified.

No further information is available at this time about the Russian attack on Kherson.

See more: Day in Kherson region: enemy attacked critical infrastructure and residential areas. In morning, they attacked center of Kherson. PHOTO

Later, the RMA reported that as of 11.53 a.m., seven people were wounded in the morning Russian shelling of Kherson.

As noted, three women and four men were wounded. They have explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

"One resident of Kherson received medical assistance and was released for outpatient treatment. The rest are currently in medical institutions, where they are receiving the necessary assistance," the RMA clarified.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops hit a residential area in Stanislav: 4 wounded, including children.