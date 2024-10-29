Russian troops hit residential building in Stanislav: 4 wounded, including children

On the night of October 29, 2024, the Russian army attacked a residential area in Stanislav, Kherson region. Two adults and two children were injured as a result of the "arrival" in one of the houses.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

What is known about the injured?

As noted, the boys aged 8 and 14 were diagnosed with closed head injuries and multiple wounds. Doctors assess the condition of the children as moderate.

"A 44-year-old woman sustained contusion, a closed head injury, a dislocated shoulder and a leg injury as a result of enemy shelling. A 51-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and contusion," Prokudin clarified.

It is also reported that all the victims are currently in hospitals. They are receiving all the necessary assistance under medical supervision.