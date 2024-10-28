Occupiers attack ambulance crew in Kherson region with drone. Doctor is killed, there are wounded.

Russian invaders attacked residents of Antonivka, Kherson region, and an ambulance crew that arrived at the scene with a drone.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that at about 8:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked a 52-year-old local resident from a drone. He suffered a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen and legs.

The ambulance crew that arrived to help the victim was hit again by an enemy UAV.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, an ambulance doctor was killed in an enemy drone attack. The 64-year-old man died on the spot.

Two other men, 52 years old, and a paramedic were wounded and taken to hospital in serious condition. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

A 52-year-old woman was also injured in the attack by an enemy drone. She has an explosive injury. Doctors are currently examining her.

