Occupiers attacked Tomyna Balka and attacked civilian car in Bilozerka: Man was injured, houses and administrative building were damaged. PHOTOS

Tonight, on 28 October, Russian troops shelled Tomyna Balka in the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region and dropped explosives on a civilian car in Bilozerka, causing an injury.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, last night, Tomyna Balka of the Bilozerka community came under attack by the Russian army. The shelling damaged at least five residential buildings and an administrative building.

It is noted that there was no information about the victims.

Also read: Rashists attacked 2 more settlements in Kherson region: there are wounded





In addition, the RMA later reported that Russian forces attacked a civilian car in Bilozerka. The 35-year-old driver sustained explosive injuries and a concussion as a result of the explosives dropped on the vehicle. The man went to the hospital on his own, where he received the necessary medical care.

Read more: Air defense in Zhytomyr region worked at night: fire started due to drone wreckage