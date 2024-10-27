Ruscists attack 2 more settlements in Kherson region: there are wounded

Today, on October 27, 2024, around one o'clock in the afternoon, the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region came under enemy fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 62-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian shelling. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

"The victim sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as wounds to his lower back and hip. He is currently receiving all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Also, according to the RMA, today at noon the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav.

A 60-year-old woman was injured. She sought medical assistance on her own. The victim sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked Kherson, and a man was killed.