Consequences of enemy strikes on housing sector in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Last night, rescuers extinguished three fires in the residential sector in the Sumy region that were caused by enemy strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, at night, the enemy attacked two settlements in Sumy district. Fires broke out in the residential sector. Rescuers localized the fires, preventing their further spread, and extinguished them.

"The same night, rescuers together with members of a volunteer fire brigade extinguished a fire in a house in one of the settlements of Shostka district, which was caused by enemy shelling," the statement said.







