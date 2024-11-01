More than 10 private UAV schools completed certification in October

In October 2024 alone, more than 10 private UAV schools completed certification. Each of them issues certificates to graduates, which are the basis for assigning a military specialty.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

It is reported that training in certified schools is based on a program developed by the school based on the requirements of the Ministry of Defense. To be certified, the school must also have drones for future pilots to practice on and experienced teachers.



"The dynamics of certification are very good now, so by 2025 all private UAV schools can complete it," Fedorov said.

He also emphasized that the certification of private schools provides more opportunities for entrepreneurs and changes the standard of quality of education in this area.

"Clear criteria, control and competition among schools stimulate the development of the UAV market in Ukraine," the minister added.

