Russians claim UAV attack on industrial enterprise in Bashkortostan

The head of the Bashkortostan Republic, Radiy Khabirov, said that industrial enterprises in the Bashkir fuel and energy complex had been attacked by three enemy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the first UAV crashed on the territory of one of the enterprises and caused minimal damage in the form of broken glass in the operator's room. The other two fell in an industrial area.

Khabirov claims that there were no casualties or damage, and that enterprises are operating normally.

It is worth noting that the distance from Ukraine to Bashkiria is over 1500 kilometres.

Watch more: Destruction of occupiers near village of Krasnyi Yar in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO 18+