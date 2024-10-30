ENG
Destruction of occupiers near village of Krasnyi Yar in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 5th SAB eliminated a group of occupiers who tried to attack the positions of the AFU  near the village of Krasnyi Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, the invaders were destroyed by drone drops.

