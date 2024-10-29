ENG
Russian man puts his hands up in air and goes to be captured by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Under the threat of a drop from the Ukrainian drone, the Russian put his hands up and followed the drone to surrender.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the process of "trophying" the invader was published online.

Read more: In Kursk direction, Russians received order not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner, - press officer of Siversk Brigade Wonh

