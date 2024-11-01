Delay in providing weapons to Ukraine is not due to lack of money, but to availability of weapons - German government

The delay in the supply of weapons to Ukraine is not so much related to finances as to the availability of appropriate weapons.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the German Federal Government Steffen Hebestreit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The question is not whether something will be supplied, but to what extent it is possible. There are always limitations due to... not whether we can finance it, but the availability of weapons," he said.

At the same time, according to the spokesman, Germany manages to maintain a constant flow of weapons to Ukraine.

Hebestreit said that Germany is constantly reviewing what else it can provide as military support to Ukraine and calls on its partners to do the same. He reminded that another package of such aid was supplied 2 weeks ago.

When asked whether the chancellor's attitude to the issue of providing Ukraine with German long-range weapons could change amid the escalation caused by Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers, Hebestreit answered with a categorical "No."

"This will have no effect; the Chancellor is firmly committed to his position, which he has repeatedly stated," the government spokesman said.

He reminded that Germany has made great efforts to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan, which will be covered by the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

With this money, Ukraine will decide what weapons to buy, Hebestreit added.

