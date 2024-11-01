Occupiers hit residential building in Kharkiv, two women are injured (updated)

On Friday, November 1, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv. Preliminarily, a private house was hit.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy strike was recorded in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, there is damage to residential infrastructure.

Details are being investigated," the official wrote at 4:14 pm.

"There was a hit in a private residential building, and multi-story buildings were also damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified," Syniehubov said at 4:16 p.m.

Updated information

At 5:14 p.m. Syniehubov reported that two women, 71 and 60 years old, were injured in the enemy attack. They suffered an acute stress reaction.

According to preliminary data from the military, the enemy hit with a ballistic missile, the type is still being established. One hit was to a residential building.

Dozens of private and apartment buildings were also damaged. The rapid response team is already inspecting the buildings for prompt repairs.

