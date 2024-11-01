In October, Russians shelled Kharkiv 25 times, killing nine people, including two children. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv 25 times in October, using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Most often, the Russians used FAB-250 ammunition to shell the city, with 19 such cases recorded. In addition, the Russian army used Kh-59 missiles, "Grom-E1" missile hybrid and FAB-500 bombs twice in October.

As a result of these attacks, 130 people were injured, including two children.

Most of the strikes over the month were on residential buildings," Terekhov informed.

He also added that the number of attacks on the city has increased over the past week. And since last Sunday, 27 October, Russians have been shelling the city every day, sometimes several times a day.

A total of 339 hours of air raid alerts were sounded in October.

