Enemy hits Kharkiv and Derhachi with FAB-250: 5 people injured. PHOTOS

At around 21:15 on 31 October, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv and Derhachi. On the night of 1 November, the village of Bilashi was attacked with a GAB.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region and the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

In the regional centre, Kyivskyi district came under enemy fire. A residential house and cars were damaged. A man and a woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Derhachi, the enemy hit the territory of a civilian enterprise. A fire broke out. A security guard was injured by glass. The driver and another guard were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

"According to preliminary data, the strikes on Kharkiv and Derhachi were carried out by a FAB-250 from UMPK," the prosecutor's office said.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy attacked Kupyansk yesterday afternoon, killing a 75-year-old man. Before that, the village of Kucherivka was shelled. A 42-year-old civilian man was injured in the shelling.

